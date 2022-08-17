Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,045 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

