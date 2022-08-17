China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 746,319 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of China Life Insurance

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

