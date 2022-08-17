Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 13,926 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

