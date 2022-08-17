Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 13,926 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.