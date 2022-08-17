Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,518 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $519,780,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

