Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.12. The company has a current ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 26.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.56 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,758,501.87.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

