Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. 80,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,690 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,332,000 after acquiring an additional 967,532 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,747,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

