Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. 80,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,690 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $66.75.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.
Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics
In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.