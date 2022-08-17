Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,202.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

