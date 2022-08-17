Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 18,867 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $303,192.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

