ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 1,000,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,065,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,092 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ContextLogic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,623 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

