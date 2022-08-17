China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,979 shares.The stock last traded at $44.70 and had previously closed at $46.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,390,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,470,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

