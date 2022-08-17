China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,979 shares.The stock last traded at $44.70 and had previously closed at $46.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.
Institutional Trading of China Petroleum & Chemical
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
