Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,673 shares.The stock last traded at $92.45 and had previously closed at $92.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avalara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.