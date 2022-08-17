LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:LXU opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 434,390 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

