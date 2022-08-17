LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:LXU opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.
In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
