Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 366,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,024,994 shares.The stock last traded at $31.11 and had previously closed at $32.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
