Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 366,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,024,994 shares.The stock last traded at $31.11 and had previously closed at $32.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

