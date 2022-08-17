Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells $350,100.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 326.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
