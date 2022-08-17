Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells $350,100.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 326.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

