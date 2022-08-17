Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Trading Up 1.0 %

HLMAF stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.