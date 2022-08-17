Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 748,288 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $38.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.