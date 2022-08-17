PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $996,480.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

PTC stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

