First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,726 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $30.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
