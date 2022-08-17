Thomas Schiller Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,603,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,118.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

