Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Genscript Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.29. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 2.33 and a 1-year high of 5.15.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

