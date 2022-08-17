Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 846,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMVHF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,229.00.

Entain stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Entain has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

