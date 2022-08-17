Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells 3,797 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.3 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

