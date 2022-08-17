Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTC opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

