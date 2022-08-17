Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) CFO Sells $425,400.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.0 %
Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
