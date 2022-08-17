Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) CFO Sells $425,400.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.0 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.