Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 12.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) were up 12.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,407,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $538,190 over the last three months.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

