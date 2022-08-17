Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %
HSQVY stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.
