Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Insider Sells $323,400.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

