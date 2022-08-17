Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

UUUU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.79 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.