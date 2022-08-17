Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Given “Outperform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Aug 17th, 2022

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSHGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

