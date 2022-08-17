Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($60.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €69.40 ($70.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/3/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €69.40 ($70.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($60.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

ETR SHL opened at €51.14 ($52.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.98. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($44.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($69.04).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

