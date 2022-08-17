Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Purchases $317,600.00 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TSE opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

