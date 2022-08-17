Boston Partners Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chemours were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

