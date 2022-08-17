Boston Partners Makes New $708,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

