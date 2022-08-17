5,109 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

