3,939 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

