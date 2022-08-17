Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 892,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,697,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

