Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

