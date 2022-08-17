Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NYSE TX opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

