Boston Partners Purchases 134 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 872.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

