Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $220,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

