Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

