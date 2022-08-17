Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 73,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HP were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

