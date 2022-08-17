Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.