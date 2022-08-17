Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

