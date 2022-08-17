Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First of Long Island by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First of Long Island by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIC. Piper Sandler downgraded First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

