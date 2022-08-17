The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RealReal were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of REAL opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

