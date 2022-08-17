Boston Partners Has $785,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in POSCO by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

PKX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Profile

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.