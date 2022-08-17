2,500 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

