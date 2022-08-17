Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

