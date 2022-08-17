FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

